There is no scientific evidence as to why chicken soup is good for the soul, but we have a few ideas. It may be the soothing warmth, the flavorful vegetables, or the relaxing aromatics and seasonings. Or chicken soup may gentle your soul simply because Mom always made it for you when you were sick or just needed a hug. So whether you are trying to escape the cold or just looking for classic Southern comfort food, this chicken soup recipe is just what you need. This recipe is so easy to prepare, you can make a big pot of soup and freeze it in individual freezer zip top bags to pull out for a quick lunch or afternoon pick-me-up. Many chicken soup recipes require you to boil or roast a whole chicken and while this makes for a flavorful soup if you have the time, we give you a major shortcut here and use a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. In fact, you can even shred the chicken in advance and store it in the refrigerator until you are ready to make the soup. After you have shredded the chicken, freeze the chicken carcass so you can make chicken stock at a later date. Cooking and softening the vegetables in the first step is key to allowing the flavors to release and work together. Here is a tip from the Test Kitchen pros: add a squeeze of lemon to enliven all the flavors. Warm some homemade bread while the soup is simmering, then call everyone to the table for some comforting food for the soul.