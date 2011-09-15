How To Freeze and Store Soup
Leftover soup will last up to 3 days in the fridge or up to 1 month in the freezer. Follow these steps on how to freeze and store soup and you'll be set all winter long!
How to Freeze Soup
1. Cool. Refrigerators and freezers cannot cool soups quickly enough to be food safe. Speed up the cooling process by placing the pot of soup in a bath of ice water in the sink. Stir soup often to help release the heat.
2. Package. Label and date gallon- or quart-size zip-top plastic freezer bags, place in a bowl, and cuff the bag over the edge. Ladle soup into each bag, then let out any excess air and seal.
3. Freeze. Lay bags flat in a single layer in the freezer; when frozen, stack bags to save space.
4. Reheat. Thaw overnight in fridge. Reheat chowders over low heat; gumbo, stew, and Hearty Italian Soup over medium-low. Stir occasionally.