Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
Say hello to the easiest (and tastiest!) way to make use of an overabundance of cherry tomatoes found in your garden or at your local farmstand. Tangy goat cheese and crusty French bread come together in perfect harmony with our best-ever homemade bruschetta recipe. With just a few extra household items like garlic, thyme, basil, and fennel, you have an appetizer that rivals any restaurant. One of our favorite ways to cook tomatoes, roasting does the best job at concentrating the sweetness and making the fruit jammy and rich. As far as hitting the right spot in the oven, keep in mind that you don’t want the tomatoes to break down completely in the oven; they should still hold their shape and show only small touches of smoky char. Once they have cooled a bit, you can easily remove and discard the skins. Or leave them on—our personal preference—and serve as is.