Chicken noodle soup is a suppertime classic. It's our go-to dish when someone's feeling under the weather, or we're just seeking a little extra comfort . Not only is chicken noodle soup stick-to-your-bones food, but it also hits all the major food groups: You get protein from the chicken, vegetables from the diced carrots and celery, and carbs from the pasta. And that delicious chicken broth promises to warm you right up.

With such a staple dish, it's rare to see a variation that's just as good (if not better) than the original. But our Test Kitchen pros have really outdone themselves with this Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup. This thicker, slightly more decadent take on the classic is filling enough to act as a main. It stays mostly true to a classic chicken noodle soup recipe, hitting all the major flavor notes. You have the standard egg noodles, diced carrots and celery, and of course, the torn cooked chicken. Smoked paprika kicks the spice up a notch. Make this soup more nutritious by stirring in baby spinach or frozen peas along with the pasta. Then, once the soup comes off the stove, things start to get interesting. Ever wondered how to make chicken noodle soup creamy? Stir in half a cup of heavy cream and a splash of sherry vinegar. We can't wait for you to try this instant classic recipe.