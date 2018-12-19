17 Retro Gelatin Salad Recipes for Your Holiday Table

There's nothing that says retro more than a Jell-O salad. Jiggly and brightly colored, gelatin salads were once regulars at Southern gatherings. Although Jell-O salads might not sound appetizing to younger generations, they bring back memories of family holidays, church potlucks, and luncheons galore for plenty of Southerners. This holiday season, we're bringing congealed salads back—in all their wiggly goodness. Like many "salads" in the South, congealed ones aren't green and leafy. Instead, these salads are filled with various ingredients and molded together in a gelatinous masterpiece. Jell-O salads can be sweet, savory, or a combination of both (seriously), and congealed salads can stand in as side dishes or desserts.

Regardless of when you serve your Jell-O salad recipe, the presentation is sure to impress guests. Vintage gelatin molds come in all shapes and sizes, and they're so much fun to play around with. If Nana didn't pass her retro gelatin molds down to you, many of these congealed salads can be made in your Bundt pans or 13x9 baking dishes. If there's one thing we know for sure, these recipes will get a reaction (whether good or bad) out of your holiday guests. Create holiday memories, continue traditions, and steal a few laughs with these incredibly intricate Jell-O salad recipes. With classic congealed salad recipes like Tomato Aspic and Dr Pepper Salad to unique creations like our Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad and Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold, there's a Jell-O-fied option for every guest to enjoy. We're all in need of a little levity this holiday season, and we can assure you these gorgeous molds will put a smile on your family members' faces. These recipes are sure to serve up some nostalgia this holiday season.

Christmas Snow Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Christmas Snow Salad

Top this colorful treat from our November 1982 issue with as many maraschino cherries as you'd like for an even more festive look.

Ranch Tomato Aspic

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Ranch Tomato Aspic

Tomato aspic was the luncheon queen of congealed salads, and this ranch-infused one from our September 1983 issue is reminiscent of the longstanding love affair Southerners have with ranch.

Molded Egg Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Molded Egg Salad

You'd be hard pressed to find any church gathering, potluck, or cookout in the South that doesn't have egg salad on the menu, and in 1972, we served it up in jiggly fashion.

Jellied Chicken Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Jellied Chicken Salad

Every Southern cook has a go-to chicken salad recipe, and thanks to Mrs. Charles Quinn of Fort Worth, Texas, we have a go-to congealed chicken salad recipe, too.

Cherry Cola Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Cherry Cola Salad

If we're talking retro congealed salads, we can't go without mention of a recipe with soda. From the pages of our May 1980 issue, this salad sticks out among others because it can easily be made in your 13x9 if you don't have a gelatin mold.

Orange Sherbet Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Orange Sherbet Salad

Although many congealed salads have graced the pages of Southern Living over the decades, in April 1966, this orange beauty became the first.

Three-Layer Mold

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Three-Layer Mold

This layered congealed salad amps up the presentation value. Wow guests with this bright and cheery salad that has tons of flavor.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

If you grew up in the South, there's a good chance you remember this vintage delight. Sweet strawberry gelatin and salty pretzels meet up for the perfect bite.

Aunt Laura's Stained Glass Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Aunt Laura's Stained Glass Cake

If you want a presentation that stands out, look no further than this colorful cake.

Berries and Bubbles

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Berries and Bubbles

This bright salad is perfect for summer. Filled with fresh berries and prosecco, it's certainly one to celebrate.

Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad

Recipe: Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad

This jiggly salad has us remembering dinners and Grandma's house, and we think it's a throwback that should be brought back for good.

Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting

The presentation of these cupcakes is more modern than most congealed salad recipes, but they have the nostalgic jiggle we crave.

Molded Cranberry Salad

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad

There won't be any canned cranberry salad at your Thanksgiving feast. This year, cranberry salad has gone retro—and jiggly.

Nana's Lime Delight

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Nana's Lime Delight

Nana would be honored to see this old-fashioned recipe on the holiday table this year. If you don't have a gelatin mold, you can make this in a normal baking dish for ease.

Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold

This merry salad has all the flavors you could want for a Christmas congealed salad.

White Sangria Salads

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Sangria Salads

Perfect for luncheons and a new use for your mini Bundt pan or muffin pan, this sparkly salad is packed with fresh fruit.

Tomato Aspic

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Tomato Aspic

There was a time when "company's coming" meant there would be a plate of tomato aspic at the ready. This savory salad is truly the epitome of congealed salad fame.

