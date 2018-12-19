17 Retro Gelatin Salad Recipes for Your Holiday Table

There's nothing that says retro more than a Jell-O salad. Jiggly and brightly colored, gelatin salads were once regulars at Southern gatherings. Although Jell-O salads might not sound appetizing to younger generations, they bring back memories of family holidays, church potlucks, and luncheons galore for plenty of Southerners. This holiday season, we're bringing congealed salads back—in all their wiggly goodness. Like many "salads" in the South, congealed ones aren't green and leafy. Instead, these salads are filled with various ingredients and molded together in a gelatinous masterpiece. Jell-O salads can be sweet, savory, or a combination of both (seriously), and congealed salads can stand in as side dishes or desserts.

Regardless of when you serve your Jell-O salad recipe, the presentation is sure to impress guests. Vintage gelatin molds come in all shapes and sizes, and they're so much fun to play around with. If Nana didn't pass her retro gelatin molds down to you, many of these congealed salads can be made in your Bundt pans or 13x9 baking dishes. If there's one thing we know for sure, these recipes will get a reaction (whether good or bad) out of your holiday guests. Create holiday memories, continue traditions, and steal a few laughs with these incredibly intricate Jell-O salad recipes. With classic congealed salad recipes like Tomato Aspic and Dr Pepper Salad to unique creations like our Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad and Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold, there's a Jell-O-fied option for every guest to enjoy. We're all in need of a little levity this holiday season, and we can assure you these gorgeous molds will put a smile on your family members' faces. These recipes are sure to serve up some nostalgia this holiday season.