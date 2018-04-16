Tomato Aspic Recipe

Once upon a time, tomato aspics were the brilliant red centerpieces of luncheon buffets. They were peppered with pimiento-stuffed olives or crisp bits of celery, chilled in ring-shaped molds, turned out onto lettuce-lined trays, and filled with the hostess's signature blend of chicken or shrimp salad.

By Mary Allen Perry

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
6 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
8-10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water in a bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Whisk in the boiling water until the gelatin is dissolved.

  • Stir together the tomato juice and next 8 ingredients in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes. Pour through a wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; stir in the lemon juice and gelatin.

  • Pour into a 10-inch ring mold coated with cooking spray or 6 individual molds; chill 6 hours or until set.

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

