Christmas Side Dishes

Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit

17
However you make them, you'll be rewarded with layer upon buttery layer of biscuit perfection.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

11
There are many delicious ways to cook collard greens, but this is best-known way to do it in the South.

Cabbage Casserole

7
Reimagine coleslaw with this warm, savory casserole.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

5
In the South, mac 'n cheese is like everyone's favorite aunt—and this best-ever recipe beats out the rest.

Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

17
This cornbread recipe doesn't call for even a teaspoon of sugar—savory cornbread enthusiasts will be happy to know.

Angel Biscuits Recipe

6
These biscuits taste like they were sent right from heaven to our plate.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad Recipe

If you love to entertain, this is a great recipe to know by heart.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole Recipe

3
We love a good broccoli casserole and this recipe is amazing to have on hand.

Pecan Soup Recipe

1
This velvety, rich dish is like chestnut soup with Southern flair.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks Recipe

2
This classic Southern side gets a slow-cooker makeover with this recipe that you'll use countless times this holiday season.

Savory Corn Pudding Recipe

2
The creamy side dish you crave at Thanksgiving gets a savory touch-up in this comforting recipe.

Squash Casserole

It pleases – ahem, wows – a crowd.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
1
Southern Cornbread Dressing
1
Sweet Potato Soufflé
3
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Save some oven space with this fix-it-and-forget-it holiday side.

Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe

1
This rich and creamy casserole will be a new holiday (or weekday) favorite.

Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

It's easy enough for even the busiest of dinnertimes.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Although called a bread, this dish has the consistency and taste of a savory pudding.

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

1
These sweet and savory rolls are inspired by the Howard family's love of sausage biscuits with muscadine preserves.

Corn Pudding Casserole Recipe

The Southern holiday sideboard isn't complete without a pan of cheesy and creamy corn pudding.

Root Vegetable-and-Butternut Squash Gratin

Surprise your holiday dinner guests this season with a savory baked root vegetable medley.

Classic Cranberry Salad Recipe

This crunchy cranberry salad is a riff on the traditional Thanksgiving staple.

Classic Candied Yams Recipe

Lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet, these candied yams will become a mainstay in your Thanksgiving recipe lineup.

Scalloped Oysters Recipe

In this recipe, the oysters are the star of the show—no bells or whistles required.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

1
This holiday season, skip the usual marshmallow-topped casserole and serve this Savory Sweet Potatoe Casserole.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

1
This might be the fluffiest mashed potato casserole of all time!

Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

This dish is a fast take on the usual long-simmered greens. Swap out other hearty greens like kale, collards, or turnip greens for the mustard greens if you prefer.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

The toasted marshmallow topping will undoubtedly be the talk of the party

Classic Cornbread Dressing Recipe

This classic recipe can be made up to a month ahead.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole Recipe

4
Our homemade mushroom cream sauce and crispy fried shallots will make you wonder why this casserole isn't served year-round.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

1
Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Not without a sweet potato casserole.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

You might have a go-to green bean casserole recipe, but you have to try this one.

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole Recipe

We combined two Thanksgiving side dishes into one crowd-pleasing recipe.

Creamed Greens Casserole Recipe

You won't have any trouble getting your family to eat their greens when you serve this hot and cheesy casserole.

Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits Recipe

1
These herb-parmesan biscuits deserve a permanent spot in your Thanksgiving bread basket!

Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens Recipe

1
Sit back and let your slow cooker do all the work in making this classic Southern side.

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes Recipe

These creamy mashed potatoes are so rich you won't even need that turkey gravy.

Cornmeal Angel Biscuits Recipe

These addictively light and buttery biscuits have added flavor and texture from yellow cornmeal for a special Southern touch!

Sour Cream Crescent Rolls

You may never go back to the store brand.
