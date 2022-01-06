Christmas Side Dishes

Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit
However you make them, you'll be rewarded with layer upon buttery layer of biscuit perfection.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
There are many delicious ways to cook collard greens, but this is best-known way to do it in the South.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese Recipe
In the South, mac 'n cheese is like everyone's favorite aunt—and this best-ever recipe beats out the rest.
Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
This cornbread recipe doesn't call for even a teaspoon of sugar—savory cornbread enthusiasts will be happy to know.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad Recipe
If you love to entertain, this is a great recipe to know by heart.
Broccoli Cheese Casserole Recipe
We love a good broccoli casserole and this recipe is amazing to have on hand.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks Recipe
This classic Southern side gets a slow-cooker makeover with this recipe that you'll use countless times this holiday season.
Savory Corn Pudding Recipe
The creamy side dish you crave at Thanksgiving gets a savory touch-up in this comforting recipe.