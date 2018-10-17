Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad
If you're like us, this strawberry gelatin, cream cheese, whipped topping, and pretzel creation brings back memories of church potlucks and family reunions. We think of summer days, camping out on a picnic table in a park, and scooping this gelatin salad off of a paper plate with a plastic fork while sitting in a lawn chair. We all know that one person who shows up with a Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad in hand—and, it's usually their specialty. (We're looking at you, Nana!) A gelatin salad often finds its place on the actual salad table next to the potato salad and macaroni salads, so we wouldn't blame you if you counted this as your daily fruit intake. Some folks even like to serve it up as a side for their holiday dinners. This nostalgic recipe is a creamy, fruity, and crunchy Southern classic. If you haven't before, it's time to give this potluck favorite a whirl.