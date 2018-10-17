Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad

This lime jello salad offers everything people adore (or cannot abide) about over-the-top congealed salads. Not everyone enjoys a congealed salad, not even when they harbor fond memories of a grandmother or other family members serving these molded creations on special occasions. That just means there's more for the rest of us.

By Southern Living

Yield:
Makes 16 servings
  • Dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Add ice water, and stir until ice melts and gelatin mixture cools. Stir in pineapple. Cover and chill 45 minutes or until slightly set. The mixture should be the consistency of uncooked egg whites.

  • Stir together cottage cheese, mayonnaise, sweetened condensed milk, horseradish, lemon juice, and salt in a medium bowl; stir into gelatin mixture. Fold in nuts.

  • Pour into mold, if desired. Cover and chill overnight.

Source

The Southern Living Community Cookbook: Celebrating Food and Fellowship in the American South (2014; Time Inc. Books)

