A chess pie is a simple thing of beauty. This Thanksgiving, give the old-standby the holiday treatment by adding cinnamon and slices of crisp Granny Smith apples into the filling.

Sure, you could make a traditional double-crust apple pie, but if you're a little bored with making the same pies year after year, this recipe delivers a fun twist on two classics in one. Thin apple slices are the key to a pretty pie and also ensuring they cook through while baking.

Although you could use another kind of tart apple, we like how Granny Smith's sour taste balances out the sweetness of this pie's custard filling. Granny Smith apples also hold their shape well when baking, unlike other varieties that quickly turn to mush.

If you're tight on time or not confident with your pie dough making skills, swap our All-Butter Pie Dough out for store-bought; your guests will never know the difference.