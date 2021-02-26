Ham and Cheese Cake Salé Quick Bread

Some of us have made many loaves of banana and pumpkin bread in the past year. Maybe too many, tipping us into sweet bread fatigue, even though we continue to appreciate their convenience. What if we could whip up a loaf that's just as quick and easy, but savory instead of sweet? Cake salé could be the answer.

Cake salé is a popular home-baked quick bread in France, but would feel right at home in any Southern kitchen. Think of them as a big, homey, crumbly, loaf-shaped muffin or scone. A hearty slice makes an unexpected breakfast (or second breakfast.) It makes a great nibble with a glass of wine, and tasty accompaniment to a salad or bowl of soup. Like all quick breads that keep well for a few days, a modest sliver makes a satisfying snack, and a big hunk might qualify as a meal.