Ham Biscuits Recipe
Our classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are pretty much perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too. Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, and Pecan Cheese Spread are our newest spreadable recipes that you'll love for these biscuits, but whether jelly, jam, mayo, or mustard, you can't go wrong topping this timeless biscuit recipe. We used a small 2-inch biscuit cutter, so you may want to bake extra for Easter brunch—they tend to disappear very quickly. These biscuits can be cut and frozen up to two weeks in advance. Freeze the dough solid on the baking sheet. Store in a ziplock plastic bag in the freezer. Bake frozen biscuits at 450°F for 12 to 14 minutes.