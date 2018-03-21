Ham Biscuits Recipe

Our classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are pretty much perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too. Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, and Pecan Cheese Spread are our newest spreadable recipes that you'll love for these biscuits, but whether jelly, jam, mayo, or mustard, you can't go wrong topping this timeless biscuit recipe. We used a small 2-inch biscuit cutter, so you may want to bake extra for Easter brunch—they tend to disappear very quickly. These biscuits can be cut and frozen up to two weeks in advance. Freeze the dough solid on the baking sheet. Store in a ziplock plastic bag in the freezer. Bake frozen biscuits at 450°F for 12 to 14 minutes.

By Deb Wise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Whisk together all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Cut cold butter pieces into flour mixture with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Make a well in center of mixture. Add whole buttermilk, and stir until mixture comes together in a ball.

  • Scrape dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead three to four times. Lightly flour top of dough and a rolling pin. Roll dough into a rectangle, and fold dough in half so short ends meet. Repeat the rolling and folding procedures one more time.

  • Roll dough to 1⁄2-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-inch round cutter, rerolling scraps once. (You should have 10 biscuits.) Place biscuits 1 inch apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and firm to the touch, about 10 minutes.

  • Brush tops of hot biscuits with melted butter, and serve with sliced ham and choice of Biscuit Spreads.

