Quiche Lorraine

A brunch classic with all of our favorite food groups: buttery crust, eggs, and bacon.

By Southern Living Editors

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Yield:
6 servings
Quiche Lorraine is a brunch classic with all of our favorite food group ingredients: Buttery crust, eggs, and bacon. Fast and fancy, a quiche was featured in nearly every issue of Southern Living in the seventies, but none was more popular than Quiche Lorraine. We certainly understand our readers' obsession.

Here, in our favorite version, the egg filling gets studded with flecks of green onions and bacon along with a generous helping of Swiss cheese. Instead of Swiss cheese, you can also feel free to swap in Cheddar or American cheese, or skip the cheese altogether and add more veggies like bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Looking for some inspiration on what to serve alongside the star of the show?

Check out these side dishes and salads for entertaining. Quiche Lorraine is the perfect dish for just about any meal. It would be a welcome addition to a brunch buffet but also makes a great lunch or light dinner served with a side salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Fit piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate; fold edges under, and crimp. Prick bottom and sides of crust with a fork; bake for 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool piecrust on a wire rack with preparing filling.

  • Whisk together beaten eggs, whipping cream, half-and-half, flour, salt, pepper, and nutmeg in a bowl. 

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring often, 7 to 8 minutes or until crispy; drain on paper towels. Sprinkle bacon and swiss cheese over bottom of pie shell. Add green onion, if desired. Carefully pour egg mixture over cheese.

  • Bake at 375°F for 50 minutes or until lightly browned and set in middle. Cool before serving. 

