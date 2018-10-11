Quiche Lorraine
A brunch classic with all of our favorite food groups: buttery crust, eggs, and bacon.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Quiche Lorraine is a brunch classic with all of our favorite food group ingredients: Buttery crust, eggs, and bacon. Fast and fancy, a quiche was featured in nearly every issue of Southern Living in the seventies, but none was more popular than Quiche Lorraine. We certainly understand our readers' obsession.
Here, in our favorite version, the egg filling gets studded with flecks of green onions and bacon along with a generous helping of Swiss cheese. Instead of Swiss cheese, you can also feel free to swap in Cheddar or American cheese, or skip the cheese altogether and add more veggies like bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Looking for some inspiration on what to serve alongside the star of the show?
Check out these side dishes and salads for entertaining. Quiche Lorraine is the perfect dish for just about any meal. It would be a welcome addition to a brunch buffet but also makes a great lunch or light dinner served with a side salad.