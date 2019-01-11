Whip up an easy-to-make batch of our Favorite Fruit Salad before hosting your next brunch and luncheon.An assortment of berries, melon, and citrus come together to create this delicious and healthy side dish. This recipe requires only eight ingredients, and it takes less than 10 minutes to make. (Be sure to budget enough time for chilling the prepared salad; it will need to sit in the refrigerator for at least one hour to allow all the flavors time to marry.) Not only is fruit salad a crowd-pleasing dish, but it also requires minimal effort for the busy hostess. All ages will enjoy this colorful, refreshing menu item, which pairs well with other midday favorites like quiches, sandwiches, salads, and slaws. Parts of the salad can be prepared in advance; the oranges can be peeled and sectioned and stored in the fridge until ready to use. The honeydew can also be prepared ahead of time; use a melon baller to scoop the honeydew balls and then stash them in the refrigerator until ready to use. One batch of our Favorite Fruit Salad yields eight servings, ideal for hosting a larger group of girlfriends for a springtime lunch or packing up for a sunny picnic with family. The addition of orange juice fuses the fruit with tang, but it's mellowed by the sweetness of the honey. Adorn the top of the fruit salad with chopped mint leaves, which delivers another dose of bright, fresh flavor. Everyone will be asking for seconds of this refreshing and healthy side.