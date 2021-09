This is a GREAT casserole! One brunch attendee said, "I almost cancelled when I heard you were serving casserole, but I LOVED this one!"

This is my go-to for funeral food. A family facing going to pick out a casket doesn't feel like preparing breakfast, but this casserole warms over nicely in the microwave and gives the family some protein and comfort to help them through a difficult day.

I did add bell pepper, onion, and a bit more cheese to the recipe. Really, really good!

