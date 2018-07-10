Classic Beef Chili

If you need a crowd-pleasing chili to bring to the cookout or potluck, look no further. This is our latest take on traditional chili, and it comes together in just under an hour. You'll be glad to have this fall staple up your sleeve all season long. 

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onions and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground chuck, and cook, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain beef mixture well, and return to Dutch oven.

    Advertisement

  • Add tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes.

  • Increase heat to high. Stir in beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and beer, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.

Tips

If you like a spicier chili (we do!), increase the chili powder up to 1/3 cup. It provides an excellent level of spice and heat and is still balanced by the other ingredients.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/01/2022