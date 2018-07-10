Classic Beef Chili

If you need a crowd-pleasing chili to bring to the cookout or potluck, look no further. This is our latest take on traditional chili, and it comes together in just under an hour. You'll be glad to have this fall staple up your sleeve all season long.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.