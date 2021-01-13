Put your go-to beef chili on hold. We've got a recipe that makes switching up your winter chili routine more than worth it. While most of our favorite chili recipes rely on on a slow cook or simmer to seal in the flavor, our Instant Pot White Chicken Chili is ready in a flash and anything but lacking on flavor. Some white chicken chilis call for mashed beans or heavy cream to thicken the base, but our dish keeps things light and simple. If you're looking for a creamer result, simply garnish with sour cream. It will pair nicely with the added crunch of tortillas on top and slight tartness of lime wedges too. To make things every simpler, this recipe can also be made with leftover chicken. Just add it at the end of the cooking process instead.