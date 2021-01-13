Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Rating: Unrated

Just as warm, comforting, and quick as you might think.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

active:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Put your go-to beef chili on hold. We've got a recipe that makes switching up your winter chili routine more than worth it. While most of our favorite chili recipes rely on on a slow cook or simmer to seal in the flavor, our Instant Pot White Chicken Chili is ready in a flash and anything but lacking on flavor. Some white chicken chilis call for mashed beans or heavy cream to thicken the base, but our dish keeps things light and simple. If you're looking for a creamer result, simply garnish with sour cream. It will pair nicely with the added crunch of tortillas on top and slight tartness of lime wedges too. To make things every simpler, this recipe can also be made with leftover chicken. Just add it at the end of the cooking process instead.

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat 3 to 4 minutes. Add oil to cooker. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Press CANCEL.

  • Add chicken, chicken broth, beans, green chiles, cumin, chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper to cooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 12 minutes. (It will take 14 to 16 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) When cooking is finished, carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 2 to 4 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker.

  • Remove the chicken to a plate or bowl, and shred with 2 forks. Return shredded chicken to cooker. Add cream cheese and cilantro, stirring until cream cheese melts and mixture is combined. Garnish with sour cream, tortilla strips, lime wedges, or shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

