In the winter, a Dutch oven is a fixture on our stovetops; on busy weeknights, a quick stew is an easy, catch-all way to feed the whole family (and still have leftovers for days). When you're suddenly craving that Fourth of July barbecue sunshine in the middle of February, this Hamburger Stew recipe promises to brighten up even the dreariest of winter days.Our Test Kitchen has devised countless ways to reimagine cookout staples, from Cheeseburger Pie to Macaroni Pie, but this Hamburger Stew may be our favorite creation to date. It easily serves 6, comes together in under an hour, and somehow packs all the flavors of a hamburger—from the patty to the condiments and even the bun—into a savory stew. To really load this stew with hamburger flavor, our Test Kitchen professionals added ketchup and dry mustard. This stew comes together very quickly and between the meat, potatoes, and vegetables, this is a really filling meal. The hamburger bun croutons make the dish a touch more whimsical, and it's a great, innovative way to use up stale bread; cutting the buns into bite-sized pieces and toasting them in the oven brings new life to slightly stale buns.