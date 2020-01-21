Hamburger Stew

Complete with hamburger bun croutons, this stew brings a touch of summer barbecue sunshine to your dinner table.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
In the winter, a Dutch oven is a fixture on our stovetops; on busy weeknights, a quick stew is an easy, catch-all way to feed the whole family (and still have leftovers for days). When you're suddenly craving that Fourth of July barbecue sunshine in the middle of February, this Hamburger Stew recipe promises to brighten up even the dreariest of winter days.Our Test Kitchen has devised countless ways to reimagine cookout staples, from Cheeseburger Pie to Macaroni Pie, but this Hamburger Stew may be our favorite creation to date. It easily serves 6, comes together in under an hour, and somehow packs all the flavors of a hamburger—from the patty to the condiments and even the bun—into a savory stew. To really load this stew with hamburger flavor, our Test Kitchen professionals added ketchup and dry mustard. This stew comes together very quickly and between the meat, potatoes, and vegetables, this is a really filling meal. The hamburger bun croutons make the dish a touch more whimsical, and it's a great, innovative way to use up stale bread; cutting the buns into bite-sized pieces and toasting them in the oven brings new life to slightly stale buns.

Ingredients

Stew
Croutons

Directions

  • Prepare the Stew: Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add ground chuck, mustard, oregano, and 1 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until crumbled and browned, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef mixture to a bowl lined with paper towels, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in Dutch oven.

  • Return Dutch oven to medium heat, and add onion. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and warmed through, about 1 minute. Add flour; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add broth, tomatoes, and ketchup, scraping bottom of pan to loosen browned bits. Stir in cooked beef. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Add potatoes and remaining ½ teaspoon salt; reduce heat to medium. Simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in mixed vegetables, and cook until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Prepare the Croutons: While potatoes cook, toss together bun pieces, olive oil, and salt on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; spread into a single layer. Bake in preheated oven until golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Serve with Stew.

