West Texas Chili Recipe

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Like the saying goes, "Don't Mess with Texas," and that includes their beloved bowl of red chili. Well, look no further than this recipe for perfect Texas chili. Every true Southerner knows that real chili bearing the name of Texas must live up to the hype and its namesake, which means excluding beans and large chunks of tomato from the ingredient list. Here, we created an authentic recipe that Texans are sure to appreciate. You won't find any beans, because with this much beef and heat, who needs them? The chili consists of ground chuck or lean venison, tomato paste, a rich stock, and ale beer. But this delicious West Texas Chili also uses plenty of spices—from chili powder to ground cumin—to deliver a lot of flavor. But we created it to be used primarily in our made-from-scratch Frito Pie. Hearty and fiery enough to garner the approval of the Lone Star State, we love this chili for its thick consistency. Trust us, it's far too good to pass up. Grab a spoon and dig in!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sauté diced onions in hot oil in a large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high 7 minutes or until translucent. Add minced garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Add beef, and cook, stirring often, 6 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in Dutch oven; return beef to Dutch oven.

  • Stir in 1 tablespoon salt, 3 tablespoons ancho chile powder, 2 tablespoons ground cumin, and 1 tablespoon paprika; cook 2 minutes. Stir in diced tomatoes and tomato paste.

  • Add ¾ cup beer and 1 cup water; simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add remaining ¾ cup beer and ½ cup water; simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Add masa; cook 10 minutes. Add additional water to reach desired consistency.

