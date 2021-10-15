If the temperature drops below 60 degrees (or let's be honest, in most of the South, below 70) and football is on the TV, it's time for your first seasonal batch of chili. This year, we're kicking off a cozy fall with a Dutch oven filled with Turkey Pumpkin Chili. Often, chili recipes need hours on the stovetop or in the slow cooker to reach peak flavor. You'll be shocked at how rich this recipe can be despite coming together in just 30 minutes from start to finish. That quick timeline makes this Turkey Pumpkin Chili easy enough for busy weeknights during the autumn season. Fire-roasted crushed tomatoes and the canned pumpkin result in a luscious thickness that you want in a chili, particularly on a cold night. A hint of chili powder adds just the right amount of spice too. Since we swapped ground turkey for ground beef and added heart-healthy beans, this chili recipe is indulgent but also not too heavy. If you want to sneak in more veggies, add spinach or kale at the very end.