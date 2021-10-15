Turkey Pumpkin Chili

The hearty dish your chilly evenings need.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

30 mins
30 mins
6
If the temperature drops below 60 degrees (or let's be honest, in most of the South, below 70) and football is on the TV, it's time for your first seasonal batch of chili. This year, we're kicking off a cozy fall with a Dutch oven filled with Turkey Pumpkin Chili. Often, chili recipes need hours on the stovetop or in the slow cooker to reach peak flavor. You'll be shocked at how rich this recipe can be despite coming together in just 30 minutes from start to finish. That quick timeline makes this Turkey Pumpkin Chili easy enough for busy weeknights during the autumn season. Fire-roasted crushed tomatoes and the canned pumpkin result in a luscious thickness that you want in a chili, particularly on a cold night. A hint of chili powder adds just the right amount of spice too. Since we swapped ground turkey for ground beef and added heart-healthy beans, this chili recipe is indulgent but also not too heavy. If you want to sneak in more veggies, add spinach or kale at the very end.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion and poblano; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Add turkey, stirring to crumble; cook until no longer pink and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, and cayenne (if using); cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and turkey is coated in spices, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in broth, pumpkin, tomatoes, pinto beans, navy beans, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice.

  • Ladle chili evenly into bowls, and top with desired toppings.

