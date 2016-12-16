Navy Bean and Ham Soup Recipe

Rating: Unrated

This slow-cooker recipe couldn't be easier.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This slow-cooker recipe couldn't be easier. Just add the dried navy beans, water, broth, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and bay leaf to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir the ingredients, then position the ham bone in the middle of the mixture. Cook the soup on HIGH for 5 hours or LOW for 8 to 10 hours. You'll know when the soup is done cooking because the beans will be very tender. Remove the ham meat from the bone and add it back to the soup. We like garnishing each bowlful with a delicate sprig of thyme. Serve with your favorite crunchy bread. This recipe is a great option for putting to use the rest of your Easter ham bone. It gives the soup a wonderful savory, hearty flavor. When it comes to cleaning out the refrigerator, nothing can gobble up ingredients (in a delicious way) like a soup recipe. From classic chicken soup to oh-so-comforting tomato soup—we have countless ways to serve up a bowlful. If convenience is your main focus, check out our slow cooker recipes. We have delicious Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken, lightened up Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups, and bite-size Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce. Every single one of these Slow-Cooker Recipes is ideal for busy weeknights. For a number of recipes that require a few more ingredients, sautéed veggies, or braising, you can prep the night ahead so everything is ready to throw in the slow cooker in the morning before you head out the door. What's not to love about that?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beans, water, broth, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, bay leaf, and pepper in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker; stir to combine. Place ham bone in center of mixture. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 hours or LOW 8 to 10 hours until beans are tender. Remove ham bone and any gristle. Return any ham meat to soup.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/14/2021