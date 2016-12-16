Navy Bean and Ham Soup Recipe

This slow-cooker recipe couldn't be easier. Just add the dried navy beans, water, broth, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and bay leaf to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir the ingredients, then position the ham bone in the middle of the mixture. Cook the soup on HIGH for 5 hours or LOW for 8 to 10 hours. You'll know when the soup is done cooking because the beans will be very tender. Remove the ham meat from the bone and add it back to the soup. We like garnishing each bowlful with a delicate sprig of thyme. Serve with your favorite crunchy bread. This recipe is a great option for putting to use the rest of your Easter ham bone. It gives the soup a wonderful savory, hearty flavor. When it comes to cleaning out the refrigerator, nothing can gobble up ingredients (in a delicious way) like a soup recipe. From classic chicken soup to oh-so-comforting tomato soup—we have countless ways to serve up a bowlful. If convenience is your main focus, check out our slow cooker recipes. We have delicious Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken, lightened up Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups, and bite-size Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce. Every single one of these Slow-Cooker Recipes is ideal for busy weeknights. For a number of recipes that require a few more ingredients, sautéed veggies, or braising, you can prep the night ahead so everything is ready to throw in the slow cooker in the morning before you head out the door. What's not to love about that?