I Cannot Stop Eating This Key Lime Pie Granola, So Get It While You Can
Ever crave a slice of pie for breakfast? Because I certainly do. While some might say that it's not exactly the best way to kickstart a productive day, I'd have to disagree. Now I get to have my breakfast and eat my pie, too, thanks to Safe + Fair's summer-ready Key Lime Pie Granola that gives me the sweet, zesty, toasty flavor of Key lime pie in a form that's more than acceptable to eat before 9 a.m.
This store-bought granola is gluten-free, non-GMO, nut-free, and made with real limes. It gives me the perfect crunch on top of my morning yogurt, without any sugar crash or guilt. For someone who has been craving Key lime pie all summer long, it's almost too easy to enjoy it everyday. I'll even find myself going in for grabs for snack time. No bowl needed. It has both the zestiness of the lime, as well as the sweetness of the graham crackers.
For those who've been looking for a healthier alternative to their favorite desserts that can be used for breakfast, snack, and even after dinner sprinkled over ice cream, this granola offers a wonderful bite of sweetness that won't leave you feeling even a crumb of regret. My favorite way to serve it is in the morning over Greek yogurt with a drizzle of honey and handful of blueberries, but it's super versatile. Pack it up for a road trip or to enjoy while lounging on a beach chair — there are no rules here!
We have no word if the summertime flavor will remain on the shelves after the season is over, so you might want to sprint to the store, stat. Or shop the Key Lime Pie Granola, and another shopper-loved flavor from the brand, below.
