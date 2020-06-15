Peach Custard Pie

Summer is the time for smooth and cool creamy pies. This custard-filled pie, which showcases the sweet peach, tastes great either chilled or at room temperature and will soon become one of your favorite peach desserts. This is a great choice is you are looking for a make-ahead dessert: You can prepare the dough up to two days in advance, and you can bake the pie a day ahead of time. Wrap the completely cooled pie tightly in plastic wrap, and store it, covered, in the refrigerator. If you serve the pie the day you bake it, remember to let However you make it, let the pie cool completely before slicing so the filling has time to firm up. Blind baking the crust (baking it before adding the filling) ensures that it will be crisp and not soggy beneath the custard. To save time, use a store-bought pie crust instead of homemade. Purchase ripe but firm peaches – if they are too soft, the peaches will water out and affect how the custard sets.