Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Until recently, we never knew that classic Key lime pie could ever be outdone. Why reinvent the wheel? Then came along our Key Lime Pound Cake. So beloved it became, we thought maybe the wheel could be tweaked even more. Enter: this crowd-pleasing Key lime slab pie recipe. Stunning enough to be the centerpiece at a brunch or bridal shower, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of classic Key lime pie with the added surprise of pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping. Not to mention, it feeds a crowd without having to bake multiple rounds of pie. That’s the kind of one-and-done factor every Southern cook can get behind. Test Kitchen Tip: This recipe can be made up to one day in advance, except for the Strawberry Whipped Cream, which should be prepared and spooned onto the pie just before serving with fresh strawberries and lime zest. Talk about wow factor.

By Pam Lolley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Unwrap the larger Slab Pastry Crust disk; roll dough out on a lightly floured work surface into an 18- x 13-inch rectangle. Wrap dough around rolling pin; gently fit inside a 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan. Turn dough edges under; crimp. Prick bottom and sides of dough with a fork. Line with parchment paper, leaving a 3- to 4-inch overhang around pan edges. Fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake 10 minutes. Remove parchment paper and pie weights. Return crust to oven; bake at 375°F until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 30 minutes. (Reserve remaining smaller Slab Pastry Crust disk for another use.)

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Whisk together condensed milk, yolks, lime zest, and lime juice in a large bowl. Gently pour into prepared crust. Return to oven, and bake until center is almost set, 11 to 13 minutes. (The center will not be firm but will set up as it chills.) Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 1 hour. Cover and chill at least 3 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Process strawberries in a food processor or blender until completely smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a small bowl; discard solids.

  • Beat heavy cream, vanilla, and 3 tablespoons of the strained strawberry mixture in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Gradually add powdered sugar and, if desired, food coloring gel, beating until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. (Reserve any remaining strained strawberry mixture for another use.)

  • Spoon whipped cream mixture over pie filling, gently swirling to cover and leaving some of the filling showing underneath. Garnish the pie with additional lime zest and strawberries.

