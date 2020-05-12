Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Until recently, we never knew that classic Key lime pie could ever be outdone. Why reinvent the wheel? Then came along our Key Lime Pound Cake. So beloved it became, we thought maybe the wheel could be tweaked even more. Enter: this crowd-pleasing Key lime slab pie recipe. Stunning enough to be the centerpiece at a brunch or bridal shower, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of classic Key lime pie with the added surprise of pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping. Not to mention, it feeds a crowd without having to bake multiple rounds of pie. That’s the kind of one-and-done factor every Southern cook can get behind. Test Kitchen Tip: This recipe can be made up to one day in advance, except for the Strawberry Whipped Cream, which should be prepared and spooned onto the pie just before serving with fresh strawberries and lime zest. Talk about wow factor.