Lemon Chiffon Pie
A chiffon pie is simply a custard or curd that is set with gelatin and combined with whipped egg whites so that the pie filling is extra airy and almost weightless. Compared to its lemon meringue cousin, this Lemon Chiffon Pie is much less tart, much less dense, and one hundred times gentler on the palate and the stomach. Known for its delicate texture and undramatic look, this pie bespeaks old-school Southern class and charm. A store-bought crust works just as fine for this recipe, but we recommend using our Single-Crust Pie Pastry Dough recipe because it's easy to make, buttery, and flaky—everything you want as a base for a lemon chiffon pie. We also recommend dumping the lemon whipped cream right in the middle of the pie because it shows off the beautiful pale yellow of the filling and it adds extra height and texture to an otherwise simple looking pie.