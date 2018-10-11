Easy Skillet Apple Pie
This apple pie only takes a few minutes to put together, and it has a few unique characteristics that make the taste unforgettable.
This apple pie only takes a few minutes to put together, and it has a few unique characteristics that make the taste unforgettable. The mix of Granny Smith and Braeburn apples gives the filling a bright blend of crisp and sweet apple flavor, while the bottom crust bakes in a thin layer of brown sugar caramel simmering on the surface of the cast-iron skillet, making for a gooey and delicious caramel-infused pastry. Serve this apple pie with rich Butter-Pecan ice cream for a showstopping dessert perfect for your autumn table.