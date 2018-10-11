Easy Skillet Apple Pie

This apple pie only takes a few minutes to put together, and it has a few unique characteristics that make the taste unforgettable.

By Mrs. James Wright, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 to 10
This apple pie only takes a few minutes to put together, and it has a few unique characteristics that make the taste unforgettable. The mix of Granny Smith and Braeburn apples gives the filling a bright blend of crisp and sweet apple flavor, while the bottom crust bakes in a thin layer of brown sugar caramel simmering on the surface of the cast-iron skillet, making for a gooey and delicious caramel-infused pastry. Serve this apple pie with rich Butter-Pecan ice cream for a showstopping dessert perfect for your autumn table.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Peel apples, and cut into ½-inch-thick wedges. Toss apples with cinnamon and ¾ cup granulated sugar.

  • Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat; add brown sugar, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 to 2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, and place 1 piecrust in skillet over brown sugar mixture. Spoon apple mixture over piecrust, and top with remaining piecrust. Whisk egg white until foamy. Brush top of piecrust with egg white; sprinkle with 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar. Cut 4 or 5 slits in top for steam to escape.

  • Bake at 350ºF for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly, shielding with aluminum foil during last 10 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Cool on a wire rack 30 minutes before serving. Serve with butter-pecan ice cream.

