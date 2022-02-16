Kimberly Holland

Kimberly Holland is a writer with 15 years of experience in food and lifestyle content. She was previously the editor of CookingLight.com and now serves as senior editor at Allrecipes.com. A native of Scottsboro, Alabama, she has traveled the Southeast extensively and is always in search of the next Instagram-worthy bite.

Kimberly has been cooking since she was old enough to hold a spatula. She started her career at Health magazine and later joined Cooking Light. There, she quickly became enamored with recipe development and menu building, launching the brand's first meal planning column, The Sunday Strategist.

Kimberly's writing has appeared in magazines nationwide and across dozens of websites. She's the author of The Collagen Handbooks: Recipes for Natural Living.

Kimberly graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated magna cum laude and earned a Bachelor's Degree in journalism and mass communication. She minored in political science.

Kimberly has sat on dozens of panels to discuss food media and content creation. She also has represented her brands and clients at dozens of showcases and markets nationwide.

You can follow her on Instagram @khollandcooks and LinkedIn.
