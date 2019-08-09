Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

This double crust apple pie is the perfect way to welcome fall.

By Courtney Page Ferrell

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
cool:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
When Courtney Page Ferrell set out to find her grandmother's long-lost apple pie recipe, she got much more than she bargained for. The Virginia-based creative consultant and sought-after speaker put up 'Lost Pie' signs around her neighborhood (and other cities, when she was traveling) and received a slew of recipes and stories from other apple pie lovers. This delicious double crust version is the closest she came to her grandmother's pie.

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Prepare the Crust: Using your fingers, mix together flour, butter, and salt in a large bowl until butter is well incorporated. Gradually sprinkle 2 to 4 tablespoons very cold water into mixture, kneading as you add water, until dough just comes together. (You may not need to add all the water.) Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface; knead until it forms a smooth ball, 2 to 3 times. Divide dough in half, and shape into 2 disks. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap; chill at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

  • Unwrap 1 chilled dough disk, and place on a lightly floured work surface. Let stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour; roll into a 12-inch circle. Carefully fit dough round into a 9-inch deep-dish glass pie plate, leaving a 1 ½-inch overhang around edges. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Prepare the Filling: Preheat oven to 425°F with oven rack in lowest position. Stir together apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl until apples are evenly coated. Spoon mixture into prepared piecrust; sprinkle mixture with butter.

  • Unwrap remaining chilled pie dough disk, and place on a lightly floured work surface. Let stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour; roll into a 12-inch circle. Cut into 12 (¾-inch-wide) strips. (Discard remaining dough scraps, or use for another purpose.) Arrange strips in a lattice design over Filling; trim strips as needed to meet the bottom Crust overhang. Fold dough edges under, and crimp using your fingers or a fork.

  • Place assembled pie on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (leaving pie in oven); continue baking 45 minutes. Cover loosely with aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning; continue baking until juices are thick and bubbly, crust is golden brown, and apples are tender when pierced with a long wooden pick, about 30 minutes. Transfer pie to a wire rack, and cool at least 1 hour.

