Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
This double crust apple pie is the perfect way to welcome fall.
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Recipe Summary
When Courtney Page Ferrell set out to find her grandmother's long-lost apple pie recipe, she got much more than she bargained for. The Virginia-based creative consultant and sought-after speaker put up 'Lost Pie' signs around her neighborhood (and other cities, when she was traveling) and received a slew of recipes and stories from other apple pie lovers. This delicious double crust version is the closest she came to her grandmother's pie.