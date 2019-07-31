16 Calming Paint Colors to Soothe Your Southern Home

There’s little calm to be found in a Southern home. Between the kids and the dogs, and the family dinners and the holiday celebrations, a Southern home might be filled with happiness and love by the buckets—but it is not filled with calm (not even by one bucket). At best, there are fleeting moments of calm. These are typically spent in the peace of our personal spaces, whether you consider that place to be your bedroom, kitchen, den, or screened-in porch.Turns out, there’s something you can do to make these spaces feel even more relaxing, and it comes down to design. What sounds more soothing: ocean blue or fire-brick red? Cool gray or canary yellow? (Exactly.)While it’s undeniable that blues, grays, and greens are inherently calm colors, the buck doesn’t have to stop there. There are neutrals, pastels, and high-pigment paint colors across the spectrum that make for a serene space, and we’re spilling all the secrets.Try one of these 16 calming paint colors for your Southern home.