20 Warm White Paint Colors to Cozy Up Your Space
A fresh coat of paint can completely transform your space, and when all else fails, we'll always fall back on our trusty white hues to accent our walls. White walls keep your room sleek and elegant, allowing you lots of freedom to play with decor and color palettes. With a trusty white wall color, you can change your space with the seasons—rotating furniture and artwork in and out as you please.
When selecting a shade of white, it's best to be intentional as some have more warm, cool, or neutral undertones. These slight differences can guide your room's atmosphere as cool whites lean more gray and contemporary while pure whites become a neutral resting point. Warm, neutral white shades combine the decor with the architectural elements by being an agreeable shade in most rooms.
You Can't Go Wrong With These Warm White Paint Colors
Right now, we're loving warm white. A warm white wall shade, draped in notes of ivory and hints of cream, shines as a choice of paint hue—similar to our Crane Island Idea House, full of neutrals. Try one of these warm white paint colors to bring light and warmth to your space.
Sherwin-Williams' Westhighland White (SW 7566)
Coated from head to toe in Sherwin-Williams' Westhighland White (SW 7566), this cozy bedroom features pops of dark wood and a patterned canopy bed that'll make you feel right at home. The varying shades of wood help center the space, allowing the warmth of this paint shade to balance the room's darker decor. Using Westhighland White on the floors and ceiling draws the eyes towards the natural light.
Benjamin Moore's Acadia White (OC-38)
Benjamin Moore's Acadia White (OC-38) (also known as Ivory White) has been around for quite a while, and we don't see it going anywhere soon. Lindsay Bierman doubled down on the formula for a warmer ivory hue in this living room. The soft fabrics bounce off the glow from the painted walls uniting the space.
Sherwin-Williams' Creamy (SW 7012)
Somewhere between cream and taupe, Sherwin-Williams' Creamy (SW 7012) brings an old-meets-new feel to our 2015 Idea House's contemporary kitchen. Rosney Co. Architects notes that cream-colored walls "infuse the kitchen's modern design with a casual farmhouse feeling." This kitchen's warm paint color, backed against a wall of windows, helps prevent a too-sterile atmosphere by toasting up the space.
Sherwin-Williams' Grecian Ivory (SW 7541)
Offset a patterned wallpaper with neutral white paint, like Sherwin-Williams' Grecian Ivory (SW 7541), used on the cabinets and the trim in this laundry room. The pop of black in the lantern light, flooring, countertops, and sink create sophisticated contrast. Silver hardware completes this look by allowing the black-and-white palette to be the focal point.
Farrow & Ball's Pointing (No. 2003)
Farrow & Ball's Pointing (No. 2003) is a great warm shade of white paint you can use in several applications. Its red-based undertones make it ideal for whitewashing bricks. These warm white walls, matching the original exposed beams and a grand brick fireplace, complement the room as stand-out features.
Benjamin Moore's Swiss Coffee (OC-45)
Like an espresso with lots of milk, Swiss Coffee (OC-45) by Benjamin Moore is less harsh than a brilliant white. Instead, it exudes the dreamy tranquility of off-white with hints of ivory. Because of its natural ivory undertones, this paint shade pairs nicely with other toffee-browns and taupe or navy decor.
Benjamin Moore's Super White (OC-152)
This family decked their entire remodeled Florida cottage out in Benjamin Moore's Super White (OC-152), and we can see why. The versatile color glows in this beachside house's natural light. Using neutral white paint reflects the exterior's beauty, lush greenery, and endless blue skies.
Benjamin Moore's White Dove (OC-17)
If you're looking for a regal, glistening shade, White Dove (OC-17) by Benjamin Moore is for you. A living room adorned with wooden accents will draw out the warmth of this classic color. Because of its classic tone, this paint shade complementary a variety of decor, including pops of color or a dark grey palette.
Farrow & Ball's New White (59)
Farrow & Ball notes that its New White (59) paint color will "warm up any room," and we agree. The pearly shade feels comfortable and inviting for a guest bedroom. This shade has a milky quality, increasing its cozy personality when added to a space designed for relaxation.
Sherwin-Williams' Steamed Milk (SW 7554)
Sherwin-Williams' Steamed Milk (SW 7554) brings a subtle depth to this long hallway. The designer notes, "It's important not to paint your house with a confusing riot of colors. I like to use a lot of soft, warm beiges to keep rooms coherent while giving them character."
Benjamin Moore's Cloud White (OC-967)
Benjamin Moore's Cloud White (OC-967) can be used as a trim color to accentuate beige walls or as the main event in your living room or kitchen. A brighter white shade like this can help make a smaller space feel much larger. Its soft quality allows it to absorb natural light without an alarmingly over-powering illumination.
Sherwin-Williams' Classic Light Buff (SW 0050)
Our Crane Island Idea House was all about neutral paint colors, and the living room perfectly showcases how far white paint can take you. Coated in Sherwin-Williams' Classic Light Buff (SW 0050), the walls, trim, and bookcases are painted an eye-catching off-white shade accentuated by the pure white on the ceiling. Creating a crisp canvas allows other elements, such as the rug and fabrics, to take on new personalities.
Benjamin Moore's Linen White (OC-146)
Designer Suzanne Kasler opted for an all-white living room to create an airy, elegant space. The beige-tinged, off-white walls, painted Benjamin Moore's Linen White (OC-146), complement the white beams, giving the room dimension and height. This paint with a touch of cream creates warmth throughout the entire space.
Sherwin-Williams' Alabaster (SW 7008)
Barely-there beige walls—painted Sherwin-Williams' Alabaster (SW 7008)—bounce off the blushed peach tones of the ceiling. As they both derive from the same beige family, the colors cooperate to create a cohesive effect. Other taupe and cream accents, drawing on the same undertones, adds to this room's warmth without adding too much color.
Sherwin-Williams' Snowbound (SW 7004)
The kitchen of our Kentucky Idea House was given a laid-back, traditional look with cabinetry painted Snowbound (SW 7004) by Sherwin-Williams. A butcher block countertop for the island and antique brass hardware adds more warmth to the space. Next to a busy flooring, the agreeable white and neutral shades make this kitchen an inviting space.
Farrow & Ball's Clunch (No. 2009)
Designer Ashley Gilbreath coated the brick exterior of her Montgomery, Alabama, home in Farrow & Ball's Clunch (No. 2009) to give the facade a friendly, gracious look. The yellow undertone is agreeable as a complement to most shades. The versatility in the paint colors makes it suitable for interior or exterior spaces.
Farrow & Ball's School House White (No. 291)
Off-white walls painted Farrow & Ball's School House White (No. 291) allow punchier green cabinetry and colorful accents to pop in this Kiawah Island, South Carolina, kitchen. This paint, designed to resemble the color used in old schoolhouses, has a timeless quality. Even with many corresponding pops of color used in one room, the space has a balanced feeling because of its neutral walls.
Farrow & Ball's Wimborne White (No. 239)
Farrow & Ball's Wimborne White (No. 239) gives a subtle distinction to the latticework ceiling of this Savannah, Georgia, living room. The space feels light and airy for entertaining when paired with a white carpet. It also gives the appearance of more space in a room because it closely resembles pure white.
Sherwin-Williams' White Duck (SW 7010)
While adding airiness to this coastal-inspired space, Sherwin-Williams' White Duck (SW 7010) also adds warmth by creating a sense of timeless charm in any room. It also works well to merge different rooms in a house because of its complementary undertones and neutral shade. The warm undertone paired with blue accents is the perfect coastal palette.