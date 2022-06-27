10 Green Kitchen Wall Ideas That Are Trendy Yet Timeless
When it comes to colorful kitchen design, blue is often the first hue to come to mind. But take a peek inside the following kitchens, and you'll see just how timeless green can truly be. Match the green tones in your kitchen to the view of your lawn, or opt for a tone with a more eccentric influence. Whether you draw inspiration from the colors of nature just outside the windows or the key lime pie resting in the fridge, you can push a palette of green in any direction. Depending on the shade, green can be modern or classic, simple or statement-making, neon-bright or totally subdued. Get inspired with these green kitchen ideas that showcase all the best ways to add a little green to your walls, whether in the form of paint, wallpaper, tile, or cabinetry. Alongside some helpful tips and tricks, step inside these Southern kitchens to see just how gorgeous green walls can be.
Don't Forget the Fifth Wall
A coat of Benjamin Moore's Galapagos Green (475) in high-gloss oil on the ceiling of this Alabama lake house brings the outdoors in. Forget what you know; Ceilings don't have to be white.
Go All-Out
Architect Bill Ingram drew inspiration from a gorgeously retro green kitchen featured in the June 1975 issue of Southern Living. He coated the 2016 Southern Living Idea House in Sherwin-Williams Evergreens (SW 6447) for a perfectly modern take on colorful kitchen design.
Take It to the Top
At Monica Lavin's charming Savannah home, a coat of subdued sage green on any paintable surface (ceiling included!) proves that a kitchen doesn't need sprawling walls to add a little green to the scheme. We can't get enough of these pops of color.
Try an Earthy Stain for Paneled Walls
A green-brown stain on the wood-paneled walls of this kitchen give the space a modern-meets-rustic vibe that's perfect for a refined Georgia lake house.
When Cabinets Are the Walls
In a petite kitchen like the one in this Austin home, your cabinets are your walls and deserve extra-special treatment. Designer Shannon Eddings coated hers in Benjamin Moore's Silver Sage (506).
Keep It Light and Bright
In this North Carolina family home, a classy coat of Sherwood Green (HC-118), by Benjamin Moore pairs perfectly with timeless details like crisp white cabinetry and a mahogany-topped island.
Why Not Try Wallpaper?
This kitchen proves that paint isn't the only way to infuse your space with a little color. Verdant wallpaper with a classic sensibility gives this kitchen timeless style.
Add a Little Zest
A zesty lime green on the walls makes the white subway tiles and clean cabinetry really pop in this colorful kitchen. Choose a bright color to up the contrast in your kitchen for eye-catching flair.
Make a Statement With Green-Gray
A stately green-gray on the trim and glass-front cabinets makes the white china on display in the 2013 Southern Living Nashville Idea House really stand out. This is a great way to blend hues and create a space that feels warm yet crisp.
Tile It On
When it comes to the kitchen, paint and wallpaper aren't your only options. Add a little green to your kitchen walls with gorgeous green tile. Here, a backsplash of dark green tile takes center stage in the New Orleans home of KV Harper, the founder of KEX Design + Build.