Wow With White Paint: See This Florida Cottage's Incredible Transformation

Both old-house lovers, Haile and Ben fell for the history of "Why Knot," the 1939 cottage built and nicknamed by its original (and only other) owners, the Hannon family. "Some people said it was a teardown, but to us, it just needed vision," says Haile, who turned to her "white paint strategy" as the cure-all. The house was painted Benjamin Moore's Super White (OC-152) inside and out. The porch ceiling was painted in Embelished Blue (SW 6747) by Sherwin Williams. The only other paint color in the house is the screen door which was painted in Benjamin Moore's Oceanfront (660). "We did only what was absolutely needed," she says. Most of the furniture came from storage. The tile was bought at Lowe's. The back porch's farm sink once belonged in the McCollums' Thomasville home.

"The family before us really knew how to live right. Now, when I give our neighbors a tour through the house, everyone has an old tale to share. Usually, the story starts with rum cocktails on the back porch. We're certainly keeping that relaxed and festive spirit alive," she says.

Haile maxed out the home's 2,200 square feet. The first floor includes the guest room, kitchen, den, and living room. The primary bedroom, bunk room, and a bath are upstairs. The front and back porches are screened to keep out the area's infamous bugs.