While a bathroom is an integral part of every home, it often plays second fiddle on the design front. Not only is the bathroom typically one of the smaller rooms of the house, but it's also filled with lots of plumbing fixtures. Translation? Your design opportunities are limited.

However, your home is a direct reflection of your personal style, so every corner should look and feel like you, including your bath. If you're looking for an easy way to spruce up your powder room, why not experiment with bathroom wall colors? A fresh coat of paint has the power to single-handedly transform your space without requiring a full renovation.

Now, the million-dollar question: What color to paint your bathroom? They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes a little input is just what we need to get our vision boards on the right track. That's why we tapped a handful of designers to share the best bathroom paint colors for 2021.