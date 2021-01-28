6 Bathroom Paint Colors We're Loving in 2021
While a bathroom is an integral part of every home, it often plays second fiddle on the design front. Not only is the bathroom typically one of the smaller rooms of the house, but it's also filled with lots of plumbing fixtures. Translation? Your design opportunities are limited.
However, your home is a direct reflection of your personal style, so every corner should look and feel like you, including your bath. If you're looking for an easy way to spruce up your powder room, why not experiment with bathroom wall colors? A fresh coat of paint has the power to single-handedly transform your space without requiring a full renovation.
Now, the million-dollar question: What color to paint your bathroom? They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes a little input is just what we need to get our vision boards on the right track. That's why we tapped a handful of designers to share the best bathroom paint colors for 2021.
Wondrous White
Looking for an easy, virtually effortless way to turn your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary? Opt for a crisp white hue.
"We love choosing white paint in bathrooms because of its freshness," explains Julie Hawkins, principal at Hawkins Interiors. "It easily brightens up a space and makes it feel so clean! By going with white walls, your furniture and accessories can really stand out and offer that wow factor."
With so many shades out there—all with their own nuances—choosing the best shade of white for your shade is easier said than done. If you're looking for a consistent crowd-pleaser, Hawkins favors Farrow & Ball's Wimborne White.
A fresh coat of white paint will never go out of style, but it can run the risk of feeling bland. However, one of the best things about the color white is that it can act as a blank canvas.
"Pair it with warm tones to avoid a sterile feel," recommends Marco Angelucci, design director at Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design. "Bring in natural woods, deep grays and greens, or even coppery colors ties the look together."
Beautiful Blue
It's no secret that blue is often associated with water, so it's a particularly fitting color for your bathroom.
"The bathroom should be a sanctuary," explains Mia Jung, interiors director at Ike Kligerman Barkley. "Light, watery blue tones help you relax and recharge after getting rid of all your anxiety and stress—as if you are floating in the water."
While soft pastels are a consistent crowd-pleaser, designer Breegan Jane likes to embrace her bold streak with a splash of teal.
"It has a light, milky, aquatic tonality and can be as bold, fierce, and as rich in tone to a bold navy, yet adds extra vibrancy with yellow-green undertones," she says. "Our absolute favorite paint color for teal is Benjamin Moore 2021 color of the year, Aegean Teal!"
Rad Red
Just because a bathroom is often associated with a gentle, soothing environment doesn't mean it can't make a statement. For an unexpected pop of color, add a coat of red to your cabinetry.
"For our personal home, I wanted to keep most of the primary bathroom clean, but I couldn't resist a bold choice for the vanity," explains Lori Paranjape, principal at Mrs. Paranjape Design Interiors. "I went all-in on a cherry red lacquer and couldn't be happier! Wallpaper from my wallcovering collection with Mitchell Black was the perfect addition."
This daring color choice offers the best of both worlds: It'll add a pep to your step on those slow mornings without overpowering your room.
Back to Black
According to Amber Marie Then of Amber Marie Interiors, the bathroom is a great place to make a statement. So, why not drift to the dark side?
"[Sherwin Williams' 7069 Iron Ore] is my favorite black," she says. "It's soft, makes the room feel larger, and creates a great backdrop for everything. Make sure you have ample lighting, especially at the vanity, and use a good quality paint for coverage and cleanability."
Turns out, the dark side has plenty of perks.
Powder Room Pink
For some designers, 2021 will be all about looking at their bathrooms through rose-colored glasses.
"After a rollercoaster of 2020, design trends for 2021 need to reflect a fresh start," says Kate Raizenberg, Curative Studio's creative director. "Soft colors such as blush represent the dawn of a new day and a new era."
Pink might have a reputation for being unapologetically feminine, but this shade has more to offer than a pretty façade.
"Not only is it a calming color, but the additional soft pink glow is flattering when you're getting ready," explains Elizabeth Rees, founder of Chasing Paper. "With a wide range of hues, you can achieve a range of styles and moods, like sexy modern and playful traditional."
From Farrow & Ball's Cinder Rose to Rosé Season from Clare Paint, the options are endless and oh-so-beautiful.
Shades of Gray
Want to deviate away from the traditional white, but aren't ready to go bold with black? Gray is a happy medium.
"Gray is the ultimate neutral that can range in color and warmth," Stephanie Sarkies, design director at Pembrooke & Ives. "[Benjamin Moore's] Collingwood OC-28 is my preferred color for a bathroom. It is a neutral that displays both warm and cool undertones."
Want more of the latter? Designer Christina Kim favors gray with a cool edge. "I love Benjamin Moore's Wickham Gray HC-171 because its blue-green undertones look so great with natural stone," she says. "Pair it with pale elements like concrete and you get a nice, easy on the eyes chalkiness or pair it with glossy black subway tile for a chic, high-contrast look."
Or, if you're looking for a cozier shade, try Ashley Gray HC-87 from Benjamin Moore.
"It's a warmer tone than straight gray that works great for people that don't want a too contemporary of a look," says designer Claudia Afshar. "It brings lots of warmth and depth to the space."