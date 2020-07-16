Don't confuse taupe with its cousin, greige. The two may have a lot in common but can have different results as paint colors. In some cases, taupe will seem a bit warmer, skewing between brown and gray. On the other hand, greige can be slightly cooler, sitting on the spectrum between grey and beige. How a paint color looks in your space is subject to the surface, light, and more. Pick up a few paint samples in the colors you're considering, and swipe them on a small part of the area you'll be painting. Check back on the paint marks throughout the day as the light shifts throughout the space.

They're both fan favorites for walls, trim, cabinets, and more—especially when a little cottage charm is needed. Here are a few of our favorite spaces that call for this warm and cozy neutral, plus the best taupe paint colors to help you get the look.