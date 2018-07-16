Our Biggest Before and After of All Time

As we started planning the 2018 Idea House, we had a few specific visions for the project: We wanted to do a real home makeover (rather than build new construction); we had our eyes–and hearts–set on Austin, Texas; and we were determined to complete the renovation with the best local talent. And so it began. First, we picked our Lone Star State dream team–including Hill Country native and designer Meredith Ellis, who spent over a decade decorating in New York and LA with Bunny Williams and Michael Smith before returning home with her husband, Hunter Ellis, who runs operations for her other business, James Showroom; Chris Sanders, the whip-smart architect originally from Lufkin, Texas, with a few dozen remodels under his belt; and David and Catherine Wilkes, the husband-and-wife contracting duo who have made careers overseeing hundreds of down-to-the-studs renovations in Austin. Our next step was to set the criteria for choosing the right property: It was important to have "quick access to downtown, be in a good school district, and be about 3,000 to 4,000 square feet with space for four bedrooms and four baths so a family could live comfortably," recalls Hunter.

After viewing 35 houses with an agent and combing neighborhoods for any "For Sale by Owner" signs, Meredith finally found "the one" while she was checking real estate websites at 4:36 a.m. "The listing had posted at 4:30 a.m., and it struck me as having potential," she remembers. Once the entire team agreed that this home (which is located in the Northwest Hills area of town) had good bones and plenty of room for improvement, everyone went to work on a tighter-than-normal timeline (four months—from January to May) to meet our magazine deadlines. "There were sleepless nights," admits David. But this year's fantastic fixer-upper was worth a little insomnia.