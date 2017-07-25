Our Dream Beach House: Step Inside the 2017 Southern Living Idea House

In the open floor plan, Harper created the dining area with a rectangular table placed on an Oriental rug. "Fit all the chairs at least partially on the rug," she says. The furniture arrangement is also centered under one of the living and dining areas' matching lanterns. With a furniture plan devised, the first components Harper found were the chairs from Palecek. "They don't scream "dining chairs." Because of their relaxed style, they can be pulled elsewhere in the house," she says. While the table may look like a British antique, it's actually a new, low-cost item from Hayneedle. You can find the Hillsdale Pine Island Extension Dining Table here.

To get the updated look of dark windows, paint only the sashes Urbane Bronze from Sherwin-Williams. These floors are 101-year-old joists salvaged from the Wilson Tobacco Company in Wilson, North Carolina.