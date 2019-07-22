Tour the Ultimate Southern Dream House

Jim is adamant that kitchens should adapt to today. "The person cooking shouldn't be shut off from the entertaining," he says. Conceding the home's best views to the dining and living rooms, he and Clay configured an adjacent L-shaped kitchen that's windowless but still bright. "People want storage and a place to hide the coffee maker," says Clay, who obliged with cabinet-front appliances and a hidden pantry behind the two cabinet doors to the left of the range.

A grid of eight pendants (Clarkson Lighting's Urban Renewal Mini Pendants), rather than the ubiquitous pair, hangs above the kitchen's pathways.