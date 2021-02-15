Snow Cream

When it snows a lot in the South, you know we're whipping up a fresh batch.

By Sheri Castle

Yield:
4 cups
Once in a great while, it snows big-time in the deep South, and it's a big deal. Instead of immediately digging out the driveway, we dig out our warmest jackets and boots from the back of the closet and head out to play. In places where measurable snow is a novelty, a snow day can turn into an unexpected vacation day where we get to hunker down, or head out to frolic, or both in good measure. A snow day is as much a frame of mind as it is a weather event, and it can put us in mind for a big bowl of homemade snow cream. It could be a while before we get another chance.

Freshly fallen, fluffy snow works best. Be sure to scoop the snow from a part of the great outdoors that's clean enough to eat off of, of course.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together the milk, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Stick it in the refrigerator while you go get the snow. Bring in more snow than you think you’ll need, because it often melts more than you expect.

  • Stir snow into the milk mixture until it reaches the consistency of an extra-thick milkshake. The amount needed depends on the snow: it takes less wet, heavy snow than light, powdery snow.

  • Enjoy immediately. It’s fine to hand everyone a spoon and eat straight out of the communal bowl.

Tips

Variation: Replace the milk and sugar with a chilled can of sweetened condensed milk.

