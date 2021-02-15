Once in a great while, it snows big-time in the deep South, and it's a big deal. Instead of immediately digging out the driveway, we dig out our warmest jackets and boots from the back of the closet and head out to play. In places where measurable snow is a novelty, a snow day can turn into an unexpected vacation day where we get to hunker down, or head out to frolic, or both in good measure. A snow day is as much a frame of mind as it is a weather event, and it can put us in mind for a big bowl of homemade snow cream. It could be a while before we get another chance.