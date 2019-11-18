Best-Ever Brownies Recipe
I'm a huge fan of brownies, but to be honest, I've never met a homemade version that could stand up to the boxed mix. Most from-scratch recipes tend to be dry and cakey, so I set out to develop the ultimate chewy, extra-chocolatey treat. After testing many versions, I finally found the one. And unlike boxed mixes, this recipe yields two pans of gooey, fudgy perfection, which is especially handy during the holidays. I think handmade presents make recipients feel special. Prepare one batch in a gift-worthy dish, and save the other to serve at a party. For gifting, lift and remove the parchment paper from the brownies, return them to the 8- by 8-inch baking dish, wrap with a festive linen, and top with a bow. For an easy and impressive presentation at parties, I cut brownies into diamond shapes instead of the traditional squares.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Stir-in Surprises
Chocolate Chunk-Sea Salt
Add 1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chunks; garnish with 1 1/2 tsp. flaky sea salt.
Toasted Nut
Add 1 cup chopped toasted walnuts or pecans.
Chocolate-mint
Add 1/2 cup chopped thin crème de menthe chocolate mints (such as Andes) and 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips.