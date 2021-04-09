Best Brown Butter Blondies

Rating: Unrated

Brown butter and blondies are a match made in dessert heaven.

By Emily Nabors Hall

This summer, we're going blond. And by that, we mean that we're trading our beloved fudgy, dark chocolate brownies for something a little lighter and brighter. While classic chocolate brownies will always hold a special place in our hearts, blondies deserve a title all their own. Similar in flavor to a chocolate chip cookie, but denser in texture like a brownie, this hybrid bar always manages to steal the show.

Brown sugar brings a warm flavor to these simple blondies, but it's the brown butter that gives these classic bar cookies a tasty new twist. When browning your butter, it's important to remove the butter from the heat at precisely the right moment—it can go from browned to burnt faster than you can say hotcakes. When the melted butter has browned, immediately transfer it from the saucepan into a metal (not glass) bowl to stop the cooking process and keep it from burning.

If you're a chocolate lover, don't worry: These scrumptious sweets still pack plenty of chocolate flavor from bittersweet chocolate chunks. Since these blondies hold up well, they're great for make-ahead dessert needs (and they can even be frozen for future snack emergencies).

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, smells toasted, and turns brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; immediately pour butter into a large metal bowl. Let cool about 20 minutes (butter should still be melted, but bowl should be cool enough to handle).

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar to melted butter in bowl; whisk together until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla; whisk together until incorporated. Add flour and salt; fold together using a rubber spatula until just fully incorporated. Fold in chopped chocolate. 

  • Pour mixture into prepared baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick comes out clean (the top will still look moist), about 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack until pan is cool to the touch, about 1 hour. Remove blondies from pan using parchment paper overhang; transfer to a cutting board. Cut into squares. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.

