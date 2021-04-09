Best Brown Butter Blondies
Brown butter and blondies are a match made in dessert heaven.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This summer, we're going blond. And by that, we mean that we're trading our beloved fudgy, dark chocolate brownies for something a little lighter and brighter. While classic chocolate brownies will always hold a special place in our hearts, blondies deserve a title all their own. Similar in flavor to a chocolate chip cookie, but denser in texture like a brownie, this hybrid bar always manages to steal the show.
Brown sugar brings a warm flavor to these simple blondies, but it's the brown butter that gives these classic bar cookies a tasty new twist. When browning your butter, it's important to remove the butter from the heat at precisely the right moment—it can go from browned to burnt faster than you can say hotcakes. When the melted butter has browned, immediately transfer it from the saucepan into a metal (not glass) bowl to stop the cooking process and keep it from burning.
If you're a chocolate lover, don't worry: These scrumptious sweets still pack plenty of chocolate flavor from bittersweet chocolate chunks. Since these blondies hold up well, they're great for make-ahead dessert needs (and they can even be frozen for future snack emergencies).