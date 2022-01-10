Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting

From birthday parties to weekend gatherings, this cake gives you a reason to celebrate.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
bake:
20 mins
cool:
55 mins
chill:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Nothing says "it's time to party" quite like confetti cake. This rainbow-speckled cake was a staple of our childhood birthday celebrations, and this grown-up, layered version is made to celebrate any occasion, big or small.

Our Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting puts a grown-up twist on the whimsical classic. This confetti layer cake boasts three layers of festive sponge cake—learn our top tip for upgrading your boxed cake mix here—sealed in with a sophisticated Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting. Dress up your favorite confetti cake mix with an icing that's pleasantly tangy, thanks to the addition of sour cream. Salted butter also makes a difference here and balances out the sweetness of the cake.

Of course, it's practically a requirement to decorate this fun cake with rainbow sprinkles. Recruit the kids to help and let their imaginations run wild. You can even add sprinkles right into the frosting for a stained-glass effect.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare confetti cake mix according to package directions. Divide batter evenly among 3 (6-inch) round cake pans coated with baking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers of cakes comes out clean, 20 to 23 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto wire racks; cool completely, about 45 minutes.

  • Beat softened butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. With mixer on low speed, gradually add powdered sugar, sour cream, and vanilla extract. Beat until fluffy, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides of bowl, about 3 minutes. (You will have about 5 cups frosting.) Set aside about 1 cup of frosting in a separate bowl, and fold in rainbow candy sprinkles.

  • Place a cake plate on a stand or a lazy Susan. Put 1 cake layer on plate; spread 1 cup plain frosting over top, smoothing top using a bench scraper or an offset spatula. Repeat with remaining 2 cake layers and 2 cups of the frosting. Using a bench scraper or large offset spatula, spread a thin layer of frosting (about ½ cup) over sides of cake. Chill until frosting has firmed and set, about 30 minutes.

  • Spread a thicker layer of reserved sprinkle frosting (about 1 cup) on sides of cake, smoothing as you go. Spoon any remaining frosting into a piping bag fitted with a medium round tip. Pipe dollops around top edge of cake. Garnish with additional sprinkles in center of cake.

How To Frost a Smooth-Sided Cake

1. Put a cake plate on a stand. Place 1 cake layer on plate, and spread plain frosting on top. Repeat with 2 other cake layers. Use a bench scraper or large offset spatula to spread a thin layer of plain frosting (about ½ cup) on sides of cake, rotating the stand as you work. Chill 30 minutes.

2. Using an offset spatula, spread a thick layer (1 cup) of reserved sprinkle frosting on the sides, rotating the cake as you work to make the sides as smooth as possible. Wipe off excess frosting from the spatula as you go. Fix cracks by spreading a little more sprinkle frosting. Smooth the sides with the spatula, if needed.

3. To make the top edge of the cake look smooth and straight, spread excess icing toward the center. Then smooth the top with the spatula.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/11/2022