Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting
From birthday parties to weekend gatherings, this cake gives you a reason to celebrate.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nothing says "it's time to party" quite like confetti cake. This rainbow-speckled cake was a staple of our childhood birthday celebrations, and this grown-up, layered version is made to celebrate any occasion, big or small.
Our Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting puts a grown-up twist on the whimsical classic. This confetti layer cake boasts three layers of festive sponge cake—learn our top tip for upgrading your boxed cake mix here—sealed in with a sophisticated Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting. Dress up your favorite confetti cake mix with an icing that's pleasantly tangy, thanks to the addition of sour cream. Salted butter also makes a difference here and balances out the sweetness of the cake.
Of course, it's practically a requirement to decorate this fun cake with rainbow sprinkles. Recruit the kids to help and let their imaginations run wild. You can even add sprinkles right into the frosting for a stained-glass effect.
Ingredients
Directions
How To Frost a Smooth-Sided Cake
1. Put a cake plate on a stand. Place 1 cake layer on plate, and spread plain frosting on top. Repeat with 2 other cake layers. Use a bench scraper or large offset spatula to spread a thin layer of plain frosting (about ½ cup) on sides of cake, rotating the stand as you work. Chill 30 minutes.
2. Using an offset spatula, spread a thick layer (1 cup) of reserved sprinkle frosting on the sides, rotating the cake as you work to make the sides as smooth as possible. Wipe off excess frosting from the spatula as you go. Fix cracks by spreading a little more sprinkle frosting. Smooth the sides with the spatula, if needed.
3. To make the top edge of the cake look smooth and straight, spread excess icing toward the center. Then smooth the top with the spatula.