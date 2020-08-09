Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
Wake the household up this weekend with the wonderful aroma of fresh baked cinnamon rolls. Filled with homemade Slow-Cooker Apple Butter and dressed in an apple cider glaze, you get a delightful taste of autumn in every bite. Add chopped toasted pecans to the filling and sprinkle over the glaze for extra taste and texture. If you don’t have time to make your own apple butter, you can use a quality commercial brand. There really isn’t any butter in apple butter, it is simply a highly concentrated form of apple sauce produced by slow cooking apples to the point where the natural sugars caramelize. When you are expecting overnight guests or are hosting a brunch, make ahead recipes, such as these apple butter cinnamon rolls, are the way to go. Put these rolls together up to the point of the second rise, then freeze. Before serving, let them thaw overnight in the refrigerator, let rise, and bake. These breakfast sweet breads are enough on their own but add a bit of savory to the meal with a breakfast casserole, another make ahead favorite.