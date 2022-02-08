Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies
Warm, gooey, and packed with chocolate—there won't be any leftovers around here.
Every occasion calls for brownies, and there is a brownie for every occasion. Whether a school function, a church potluck, or a neighborhood housewarming, a pan of chocolate brownies says that you care enough to bake the very best. If you just want a great Saturday night at home type of brownie, pull out the trusted cast-iron skillet and prepare to serve dessert family style with our Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies.
Here are a couple of Test Kitchen tips to make sure you get all the rich, satisfying goodness out of your skillet brownie. First, make sure the butter and chocolate mixture cools before adding the eggs, and don't overbake. You want a gooey center and the classic "toothpick check" method won't work on this recipe. The best part of using your cast iron skillet is you can take it from oven to table, scoop out servings, top with ice cream and watch it melt.