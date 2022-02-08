Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies

Warm, gooey, and packed with chocolate—there won't be any leftovers around here.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Every occasion calls for brownies, and there is a brownie for every occasion. Whether a school function, a church potluck, or a neighborhood housewarming, a pan of chocolate brownies says that you care enough to bake the very best. If you just want a great Saturday night at home type of brownie, pull out the trusted cast-iron skillet and prepare to serve dessert family style with our Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies.

Here are a couple of Test Kitchen tips to make sure you get all the rich, satisfying goodness out of your skillet brownie. First, make sure the butter and chocolate mixture cools before adding the eggs, and don't overbake. You want a gooey center and the classic "toothpick check" method won't work on this recipe. The best part of using your cast iron skillet is you can take it from oven to table, scoop out servings, top with ice cream and watch it melt. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9- or 10- inch cast-iron skillet with 1 tablespoon of the butter. Place ¾ cup of the chocolate morsels and remaining ½ cup butter in a medium-size microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH until melted and smooth, 45 seconds to 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Cool 5 minutes. Add sugar, liqueur or vanilla, instant coffee, and eggs; whisk until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together baking powder, salt, and ¼ cup of the flour in a bowl; add to chocolate mixture, stirring just until blended. Toss remaining ½ cup chocolate morsels and 1 tablespoon flour in a small bowl; fold into batter. Pour batter into prepared skillet, and spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven until brownie is almost set but still looks a bit undercooked in the center, 23 to 25 minutes for a 9-inch skillet, and 16 to 19 minutes for a 10-inch skillet. Let cool 5 minutes. Cut into 6 wedges. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/09/2022