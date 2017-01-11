Sheet Pan Nachos Recipe

Rating: Unrated

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Make tonight's dinner a fast and fun meal that's completely customizable. Your family will love this quick and easy take on nachos, and by using just one skillet and one baking sheet, everyone can pitch in to help with the easy cleanup. Budget-friendly ground chuck cooks along with traditional Tex-Mex flavors, such as cumin and chili powder, and is layered with tortilla chips, beans, and cheese. Once baked, top with the bright flavors of onions, jalapeños, avocados, and cilantro. You can easily personalize this recipe to suit the tastes of your family. Take the baking sheet straight from the oven to your table and let everyone enjoy the nachos family style. Depending on the season, feel free to add different toppings, such as fresh tomatoes or corn kernels. Substitute black beans for the pinto beans, or add browned sausage in with the ground chuck. Pulled pork and chicken are both great options for this recipe as well. Keep this recipe close by, as it is sure to become a family favorite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place ground chuck and onion in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Sprinkle with cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until meat crumbles and is no longer pink and onions are softened, about 8 minutes. Transfer mixture to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

  • Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread chips across pan in a single layer with as little overlap as possible. Top chips evenly with meat mixture, beans, and cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese melts and just begins to brown in places, about 8 minutes. Remove chips from oven, and top with onion, jalapeño, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro. Serve with salsa and lime wedges.

