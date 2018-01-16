Mini Potato Skins Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This party-perfect appetizer will be gone before the last guest even arrives. At a dinner party or holiday gathering, the main dish and a few incredible sides are really the stars of the show. But we can't imagine a supper club or Christmas dinner without something to snack on as guests arrive, pour cocktails, and catch up before the meal is served. This five-ingredient recipe makes a bite-sized appetizer that every guest will rave about, and it has a high yield for your biggest crowds. But appetizers aren't just for dinner occasions—For an at-home or away tailgate, you can't beat an easy and portable snack like Mini Potato Skins. Our Test Kitchen professionals said these Mini Potato Skins pair well with beer, so cheers!A tip from the Test Kitchen: Place the sour cream in a piping bag for a nice neat dollop. If you don't have a piping bag, simply cut off one corner of a ziplock plastic bag. These appetizers were made to travel. To take them to a party, prepare the recipe through Step 3 and place potato skins in a container. Complete Step 4 before serving.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 20
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Scrub potatoes, and pat dry thoroughly. Place potatoes in a large bowl, and drizzle with olive oil; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until tender, 17 to 20 minutes. Cool potatoes completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Slice potatoes in half lengthwise, and scoop out potato flesh, leaving 1⁄8-inch-thick shell. Reserve potato flesh for another use (such as mashed potatoes).

  • Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Place potato skins, hollowed side down, on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 450°F for 10 minutes; flip potatoes over, and bake until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes longer.

  • Fill potato skins evenly with Cheddar cheese, and top with bacon crumbles. Bake at 450°F until cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Top each potato skin with a dollop of sour cream, and sprinkle evenly with chopped fresh chives.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/01/2022