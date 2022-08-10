Flakey and deliciously rich, pigs in a blanket are the ultimate appetizer for nearly any occasion. This recipe replaces the classic crescent dough with puff pastry to get an ultra-crisp and delicate bite.

Why Are They Called Pigs in a Blanket?

If you've ever wondered where this scrumptious app got its silly name, look no further. Sausages (AKA pigs) wrapped in puff pastry or a biscuit dough "blanket" are baked together, making it pretty intuitive. You may also know the hors d'oeuvre by some other fun names like devils on horseback, kilted sausages, or wiener winks.

The Brits also snack on this dish, though bacon is used instead of pastry. Pigs in a blanket are often served at Christmas time in the UK, alongside other festive plates like turkey and stuffing.

The finger food may have originated as early as the 1600s as a convenient lunch for laborers.

Ingredients in Pigs in a Blanket

You're only five ingredients from snacking on a salty and rich app.

Hot Dogs

Instead of searching for cocktail wieners, use all beef hot dogs, which provide the same flavor. Look for regular-sized dogs. Steer clear of jumbo or XXL-sized ones. Spiced sausages like Italian or herbed chicken would also be delicious, though follow package instructions for cooking times.

Egg

Use an egg mixed with water to seal the pastry together. The egg, in this instance, acts as a glue, keeping the pigs in a blanket closed during the baking process.

Puff Pastry

While crescent dough is classic, try puff pastry to elevate this simple app. You can find puff pastry in the chilled or freezer section of your grocery store. This ingredient is an ultra-rich, flaky pastry dough made of flour, butter, and water.

Dijon Mustard

Creamy and tangy, Dijon mustard is often preferred in recipes over yellow mustard as it has a softer, less vinegary taste.

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Sprinkle over top of your pigs in a blanket for fun flourish. Everything but the Bagel Seasoning is widely available at grocery stores in the spice aisle or online.

How to Make Pigs in a Blanket

While there is a bit of hands-on work to get these hot dog bites oven-bound, it really isn't complicated. In fact, this would be a great opportunity to involve the kids. They can prick the hot dogs and roll up the blankets while you slice the individual pieces.

Here, how to make pigs in a blanket:

Step 1. Prepare the hot dogs

Turn your oven to 425°F, and put a piece of parchment paper on two baking sheets. The parchment paper will prevent the pigs in a blanket from sticking during baking.

Take the 12 hot dogs from the package, and pierce each one about 3 times with a fork. Then, combine the egg and water in a small bowl. Whisk until well combined.

ingredients for pigs in a blanket Credit: Will Dickey

Spread out the puff pastry onto a lightly-floured work surface or cutting board. Use a rolling pin to roll the puff pastry into a 12-inch square. Then, use a pizza cutter or long knife to cut the square puff pastry in half lengthwise. Finally, cut each puff pastry half into 3 pieces of equal size. Repeat this with the other pastry half until you have 12 total pieces of pastry dough.

Step 2. Prep the blankets

Use a spoon or small pastry brush to spread a bit of Dijon mustard on each of the 12 pieces of pastry. Top each one with a hot dog.

making pigs in a blanket Credit: Will Dickey

Use a small brush or spoon to brush a bit of the egg wash on all edges of the pastry. Roll up the hot dog, and press the edges of the pigs in a blanket to seal.

Place the wrapped hot dogs seam side down on the parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Freeze the rolled hot dogs just until firm, which should take about 30 minutes.

Step 3. Cut the pieces

Once the hot dogs have firmed up a bit in the freezer, take them out, and cut each into four equal pieces. Trim the ends for even, tidy pieces, or leave them on if you don't mind the look.

Brush the tops of each bite with the remaining egg wash, and sprinkle the everything-bagel seasoning on the bites.

pigs in a blanket on baking sheet Credit: Will Dickey

Step 4. Bake the bites

Once you've cut all the pieces, it's time to bake the piggies. Put one tray of bites back in the fridge, and pop the other into the preheated oven. (The pigs in a blanket that aren't in the oven need to stay cool so the puff pastry doesn't get soft and melt during baking.)

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the bites are golden brown. Remove the pigs in a blanket from the baking tray, and plate with the additional mustard for serving.

Pigs in a Blanket Credit: Will Dickey

How to Store Pigs in a Blanket

With a flaky pastry crust, pigs in a blanket are best enjoyed the day they are baked. If there are leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Store fully baked pigs in a blanket in the freezer for up to six months in an airtight container or zip-top bag. First, lay them out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and pop them in the freezer for an hour. Then place them in the freezer-safe container.

How to Reheat Pigs in a Blanket

Defrost the pre-cooked pigs in a blanket by leaving the container overnight in the fridge. Reheat in the oven at 350°F for 8 to 10 minutes or the air fryer on medium for 8 to 10 minutes to help crisp up the pastry.

How Should Pigs in a Blanket Be Served?

Salty and a little garlicky, these pigs in a blanket are best served with a prepared condiment like hot honey or grainy mustard to balance the flavors. Or whip up an easy dip like this Creamy Avocado Dip, a rich and creamy Diner-Style Queso, or sneak some veggies in with this Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip.

What Other Foods Should Be Served with Pigs in a Blanket?

Pigs in a blanket are a tasty finger food, great for cocktail parties or easy-to-eat apps at tailgates and casual get-togethers. Serve pigs in a blanket alongside other classic apps like Deviled Eggs, or keep it simple with Sheet Pan Nachos or everyone's favorite, Hush Puppies.