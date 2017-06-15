Honey Vinaigrette Recipe

Summer dishes need a subtle topper. They call for a delicate complement to the fresh produce and summery flavors of the season's most inspired dishes. That's where our Honey Vinaigrette comes in. It is the ideal dressing for the season. Once you make a batch of this, you'll never think of turning to the bottled, store-bought stuff ever again. This dressing won't overpower your dish. Whether it's adorning a salad or sandwich, it enhances, but doesn't overwhelm. It's subtle, but this dressing still has interest, an intriguing combination of flavors that will captivate and delight at the dinner table. Our Honey Vinaigrette takes 10 minutes to prepare and yields one cup of vinaigrette. To mix up a batch, you'll need canola oil, white balsamic vinegar, honey, red onion, salt, and pepper. Combine the ingredients into a mason jar or a bottle, and shake it up. You'll want to serve this immediately, but you can make it a few days in advance of serving. This dressing is versatile. It isn't just the perfect addition to lettuce. Our Test Kitchen professionals recommend adding it to a cold grain salad or even served over a tart fruit or slices of citrus. The sweetness of the dressing plays well with lots of flavors, but especially sharp, tart tastes. It is also ripe for customization. The recipe is a wonderful base for other combinations of oil, vinegar, and sweet syrups. The SL Test Kitchen recommends substituting in different types of vinegar, such as rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. You could also substitute maple syrup, cane syrup, or molasses for the honey called for in the recipe. This dressing is good to have on hand for the week ahead. Mixing it up on Sunday ensures a few days of elevated meals on the dinner table or for lunch at the office.