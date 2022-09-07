Kool-Aid Pickles
Never had a Koolickle? It's time to try one!
Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Any flavored Kool-Aid will work, but the most popular flavors are fruit punch and cherry. These Koolickles are super Southern—they originated in Mississippi. They are also simple to make; they just require a bit of time to soak up the sweetness into the sour pickles.
Most recipes use a combination of Kool-Aid mix (unsweetened), sugar, and a jar of pickles. If your Kool-Aid mix is sweetened, you'll want to skip or use less sugar.
You can add salt when serving, or eat as is.