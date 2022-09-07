Kool-Aid Pickles

Never had a Koolickle? It's time to try one!

By Samantha Lande

Gallery

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
refrigerate:
1 week
total:
1 week 5 mins
Yield:
8-10 servings
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Any flavored Kool-Aid will work, but the most popular flavors are fruit punch and cherry. These Koolickles are super Southern—they originated in Mississippi. They are also simple to make; they just require a bit of time to soak up the sweetness into the sour pickles.

Most recipes use a combination of Kool-Aid mix (unsweetened), sugar, and a jar of pickles. If your Kool-Aid mix is sweetened, you'll want to skip or use less sugar.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Open pickle jar, and drain the juice from jar into a bowl. To the pickle juice, add the drink mix and sugar. Stir to combine. Pour pickle juice mixture back into pickle jar, being sure all pickles are covered in juice. Seal the jar, and gently shake.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate for 7 days. Gently shake or rotate the jar every day so the sugar and drink mix do not settle to the bottom.

Tips

You can add salt when serving, or eat as is.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/08/2022