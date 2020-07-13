Kebab Marinade

Grilling season is here, readers, and your outdoor cooking appliances (a.k.a. grill and smoker) are just waiting to be fired up. You may enjoy spending your weekend at your smoker, preparing competition-worthy pork butts and ribs, or you may love the convenience of turning on your gas grill for some grilled burgers and chicken for a quick and easy weeknight supper. Regardless of how or what you like to put on your grills, one thing we all need to remember is to marinate our meats (remember: we marinate with a marinade). The simple flavor of unadorned, grilled meat can be very tasty, but you often want to enhance the flavor with different seasonings. (You have seen the plethora of BBQ rubs and sauces in the grocery store, right?) You can easily take your flavor profile from Southwest to Thai-inspired with a couple of extra spices. Marinating meat in a liquid adds flavor and can often tenderize tough cuts. Marinades are easy to make and can be used on any solid food – meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, etc. Just what is a marinade? Usually a marinade will contain an acid in the form of wine, fruit juice, a vinegar, some oil, often a sweetener such as honey or sugar, and any number of aromatics, herbs and spices. This all-purpose marinade is ideal for shrimp, chicken, steaks, and you can even use it drizzled over a tossed salad. Add olive oil, chopped yellow onion, apple cider vinegar, garlic cloves, honey, salt and pepper in your food processor and blend until well mixed. You can use immediately or store in a jar with a lid. If you refrigerate the marinade and find that the olive oil solidified, simply let the jar warm up on the kitchen counter a few minutes and it will be fine. Shake it well before using.