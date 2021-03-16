Make healthy snacks fun. A crudités platter graces the table at almost any Southern soiree, no matter the season. Not only does this healthy snack balance out all those other goodies (pimento cheese, sausage balls, ham biscuits, you name it), but it is incredibly simple to throw together and allows fresh, raw vegetables to shine. But this is no pre-made, grocery-aisle crudités platter. Nashville-based stylist Katie Jacobs upgrades the tired veggie platter with vibrant local vegetables and cute, themed touches, perfect for your Easter celebration but adaptable for year-round festivities.

A crudités platter can look elegant if you're willing to spend a little time putting it together; plus, it's an inexpensive snack for a crowd. "The key is to include pops of color," Jacobs says. "I went to the farmers' market and chose carrots that were purple, orange, and yellow and radishes that were pretty on the inside." Add cauliflower and sprouts for texture too. A simple dill-spiked dip pairs beautifully with the assortment of local produce.